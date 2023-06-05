Kilmarnock have made centre-back Robbie Deas their first summer signing after the 23-year-old's contract expired at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The defender made over 100 appearances for the Highlanders, with his last match for the club coming in Saturday's Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Deas, who has signed a two-year deal at Rugby Park, says he understands "the demands that will be placed on" him.

“It was inspiring to speak with [manager Derek McInnes] about his ambitions for the club," he adds.

"It became clear that Kilmarnock would be a perfect fit for me. I’m determined to kick on and do my best for the manager and supporters."