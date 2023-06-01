Devlin relishing crack at Europe after leaving Livi for Dons

It wasn't exactly a move shrouded in secrecy - thanks to a photo leaked on social media last month - but Aberdeen have now made it official and confirmed the signing of Nicky Devlin.

The Livingston skipper moves to Pittodrie on a two-year deal to become Barry Robson's first summer signing.

Robson is thrilled to land the "proven leader" and added: “He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season.”

Right-back Devlin, 29, is relishing the chance to play European football and says he was quickly sold on Robson's vision for the Dons.

“Aberdeen really impressed me when the conversations first started about a potential move," he said.

"The way the manager wants to take the club forward and the personal touches from all the staff contributed to my decision. Aberdeen was definitely the best fit for me.

“The opportunity to play in Europe was clearly an added attraction. I’ve had to work hard in my career to get where I am and so I want to do my very best at Aberdeen and grasp the fantastic opportunity I’ve been given.”