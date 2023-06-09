Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has paid a glowing tribute to his team-mates after leading Albion to their highest Premier League finish.

Speaking to the club's official website, he explained how impressed he was by the way the side responded to the "shock" departure of Graham Potter to get even better under Roberto de Zerbi.

"None of us saw it coming," he said. "But we were so impressed with what Roberto had to say, his passion for the game and the way he wanted us to play.

"Qualifying for Europe is the next logical step for us as a squad and as a club. I've already learned a great deal since Roberto came in but I know there is still more to learn.

"I would never have thought, when I made my debut, that one day we'd be playing in Europe, so credit must go to the chairman, who has built an incredible club.

"To have been on this journey has been a pleasure and I couldn't be prouder of the lads."