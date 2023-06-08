We asked for your thoughts on where Everton need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Chris: We need a striker. We need a change in the boardroom. We need to be fully behind Sean Dyche and give him total control over players coming in and out.

David: First an injection of professional new blood in the boardroom to replace the amateurs that are in place now. Secondly, an honest discussion with supporters regarding our financial position. Thirdly, some shrewd business in the transfer market. A goalscorer and left-back are the absolute minimum requirement.

Daniel: Keep Jordan Pickford. Get a decent striker. At least three defenders.

Vinny: 1. Fans staying calm, not baying for blood and creating unnecessary tension. We do not want rushed populist decisions that don't work long-term. 2. An experienced, proven centre-forward. They needn't be a world beater, not that we can afford one. 3. Retain all of the squad that Sean used in the last few games.

Paul: We desperately need at least two strikers if Everton want any chance of staying in the Premier league next season. If there’s enough money after Financial Fair Play, then an attacking midfielder and two full-backs. A lack of goals was the biggest issue last season. If we can score more, then we should hopefully be fine.