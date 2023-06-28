Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier says a Premier League return for Sunderland would offer a much-welcomed local derby for the Magpies.

Trippier has been a key part of the Magpies' renaissance under Eddie Howe, but Sunderland's position in the Championship - having missed out on promotion in the play-offs - creates a lack of local rivalry on the pitch.

Speaking on BBC Sounds podcast Jill Scott's Coffee Club, Trippier said: "I was not supporting Sunderland but, for the city, it would be good to have a big derby in the league again. When you play your local rivals it is everything. I played in the north London derby and the Madrid derby - they are great games."

In a sit-down chat alongside Callum Wilson on the podcast, Trippier reveals some embarrassing memories, such as having had "Tripps" cut into his hair in his teens.

He also speaks of his role in helping the Magpies climb from relegation contenders when he arrived to the Champions League places under manager Howe.

"Newcastle has been quality - a good manager and we are all pulling in the right direction," he added.

"Since I first signed, 19th in the league, we have performed very well. Our goal was not Champions League at the start of the season, I have to be honest. It was playing our best football.

"Before I signed I spoke to a lot of people who played there. You don’t realise how big the club is until you play for them and the pressure because the fans demand a lot. We just want to perform well and give them good memories."

