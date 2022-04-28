'Powerful and potent' Liverpool in prime position for another Champions League final

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool are in prime position to reach their third Champions League final under manager Jurgen Klopp as they showed control as well as quality to beat Villarreal in the semi-final first leg.

Villarreal have demonstrated their threat by knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich but Liverpool are on a different level and showed such confidence and patience to secure a 2-0 win.

Thiago was imperious in midfield, the Spanish pass master pulling the strings alongside the rock Fabinho and tireless captain Jordan Henderson.

There were no fist pumps from manager Jurgen Klopp at the final whistle, no acts of over-celebration. There is still work to be done in the second leg but such is the quality of this Liverpool team that is hard to see how even a coach with Unai Emery’s European pedigree can navigate a way past them.

Liverpool’s quadruple is still on and once again they looked so powerful and potent and that it really does seem like only a side of Manchester City’s quality can halt history.

