Southampton v Crystal Palace - confirmed team news
Southampton have made one change to the side which drew 2-2 at Brighton on Sunday, with French full-back Romain Perraud coming in for Tino Livramento, who is set to be out until 2023 after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament against Brighton.
Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Romeu, Redmond, Long, Adams.
Subs: Lyanco, Valery, A. Armstrong, S. Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Caballero.
Crystal Palace have also made just the one change after their 0-0 draw at home to Leeds on Monday, with Wilfred Zaha dropping to the bench and Jeffrey Schlupp starting.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Ward, Eze, Mateta, Gallagher, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew.
Subs: Mitchell, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Zaha, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard, Butland.