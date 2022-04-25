Brentford 0-0 Tottenham: Pick of the stats
- Published
Only Chelsea (18) have won more points in Premier League London derbies than Brentford (15) this season, while the Bees have conceded fewer goals in such games than any other side (7).
No side has won fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than Tottenham (10), while they have scored fewer goals in such games than any other side (9).
Spurs failed to register a shot on target in a match for the fourth time in the Premier League this season, twice as many as any other side.
Since his Premier League debut for the Bees in February, no player has created more chances for the Bees than Christian Eriksen (14), with the Dane creating a game-high four chances against Tottenham.