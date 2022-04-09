Hearts aim to put down marker

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells BBC Sportsound: "When that whistle goes, no-one is thinking about league positions or European money, it's a derby, it's about winning it and sending your own fans home happy.

"Winning the derby is massive for the club. We want to win them all. We've drawn two of them back-to-back now and, if we can win at Tynecastle, we can put down a marker."

Hearts also face Hibs in next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final.

"There's no thought about next week," Neilson adds. "About resting players, that's just utter nonsense. It's about winning the game today."

