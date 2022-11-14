W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Saturday's game at Etihad Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

M﻿anchester City fans

Steve: We make too many changes in defence. Laporte should not have carried on.

Boketonou: The way we lost that game is embarrassing. No words to express my feelings. I was watching the match with the feeling if we did not score before injury time something bad could happen. And it happened! We lost a game that we could have won easily. Fault to the players who have their minds at Qatar. The manager should have picked Mahrez for that game.

Alan: So slow and unimaginative City. A painful defeat for us. Very well played Brentford, a deserved victory!

B﻿rentford fans

David: Well that was the performance of the season, possibly in the top five performances of Brentford's history. When has a team beaten United and City?

Steve: The Bees executed their game plan excellently but City looked dangerous throughout. I cannot believe Toney and Henry were not included in the England World Cup squad. The Brentford defence stood firm and that was without Jansson. Altogether an unbelievable way to finish off our Premier League fixtures before the World Cup break.

Joshua: An incredible display from all the lads but particularly Ivan Toney. We soaked up the pressure, limited City’s opportunities and made the most of the chances we had. Could not be prouder to be a Brentford fan today.