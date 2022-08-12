Bruno Lage has talked up the options new signing Goncalo Guedes will offer Wolves and says the versatile attacker was one of the first names he wanted at the club.

Speaking about the £27.5m signing, Lage told BBC Radio WM Sport: "He can play as a striker, a winger, as a second striker. He played these positions at Benfica, with me on the right and left when we were working together at under-17. The most important is now the way we time and link with his team-mates.

"I was the under-17 manager at Benfica. He was under-16 and I pushed him to work with me. So we worked together for one year. I followed his career, the way he appeared in the first team. To be honest I am happy for his career and so happy to have him here as it was one of the first names I said to come. I think he can give us solutions to be as a winger or a striker.

"It's so important. With five subs, to have these players who can do several things and understand more than one system, it's easier for us to change the dynamic of the game."

