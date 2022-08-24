Transfer news: Gordon wants Chelsea move

Anthony Gordon has told Everton he wants to sign for Chelsea to play Champions League football and boost his chances of being selected for England's World Cup squad. (Athletic - subscription required)

Everton have asked the Blues to include either England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, or Albania international Armando Broja, 20, on loan as part of the deal to sign Gordon. (talkSPORT)

Chelsea have pulled the plug on their bid to sign French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, after Leicester City rejected a third bid worth £70m including add-ons. (Sun)

England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, is expected to undergo a medical at Bayer Leverkusen and complete a loan move from Chelsea in the next 48 hours. (Nicolo Schira via Twitter)

Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan are both interested in signing Chelsea's 23-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan. (90min)

