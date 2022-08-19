'He is a player I’m impatient to play', but Frank won't rush Damsgaard

Thomas Frank says he knows the quality Mikkel Damsgaard possesses, but won't rush the Denmark winger if he is not fully fit.

The 22-year-old was on the bench for the Bees' win over Manchester United and Frank confirmed he will be on the bench again for Saturday's game at Fulham.

He said: "It’s been a good week for Damsgaard but he’s not yet fit to start a Premier League game.

"I’m very aware that he is a player I’m impatient to play and get him on the pitch.

"But, for me, he’s the type of player we need to make sure is looking good in the long run. Not that he can’t look very good in the short run or the short-term, but he needs to be built correctly.

"It’s not only with Damsgaard. We experienced it last year with Ajer coming in from a different club and a lot of players when they come to us, they need to adapt to the intensity we train with.

"That’s Aaron Hickey, that’s Keane, even Ben Mee who has played in the Premier League. We train with a different intensity so the body needs to get used to that and we’re very aware of that.

"It’s about having them fit but not injuring them, that fine balance."