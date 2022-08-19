Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Cottagers boss:

On incoming transfers, he has nothing "official" to report, but added: "Some things can happen quickly or not."

He feels Saturday's game will be one between two "confident" teams, adding that "a derby is always a special game".

He has no fresh injury concerns with his squad.

The Portuguese felt his side "surprised" people by going for a win against "one of the best teams in the world" in Liverpool on the opening weekend, but will do so again back at home on Saturday.

He confirmed that forward Rodrigo Muniz is on the verge of joining Middlesbrough on loan.

