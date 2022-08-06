For Celtic, what a coup Jota's signing is. The winger, who shone on loan last season before returning on a permanent deal this summer, notched three assists in another inspirational display.

A potential downside for Ange Postecoglou will be how frustrated his side were in the opening 45 minutes. 83% possession, 339 passes, 112 in the final third, yet only three shots on target.

The strength in depth of his bench, though, proved crucial with Liel Abada making an impact after his half-time introduction.