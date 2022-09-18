St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Hosts 'outstanding to a man'

Following Sunday's 2-0 win against Celtic, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Scotland: "We were excellent to a man, but Curtis Main was outstanding.

"He held the ball up for us, never tired in the game, even at the end. It's not often I'll give individuals mentions, but he deserves one.

"We played and passed and hit them on the break. Celtic are a top, top side. At any stage of the game, Celtic can turn it on the head with their quality with a moment of brilliance but our shape and discipline was maintained for 94 minutes."