Giovanni van Bronckhorst has won all three of his Scottish Premiership meetings with Hearts as Rangers boss by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Hearts have won all three of their home league matches this season; they they haven't won four successive Tynecastle matches in the competition since a run of five in a row ending in March 2016.

Rangers have failed to win two of their opening three away matches in the Scottish (W1 D1 L1) – their worst away record after three games in the division since 2018-19 under Steven Gerrard (D2 L1).