Arsenal are looking most likely to finish in the top four, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

After Sunday's win over Watford, the Gunners moved into fourth, one point ahead of Manchester United with three games in hand.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Edwards said: "Credit where it’s due. They are showing signs of progress and when you’re assessing the job a manager is doing you want to see progress season on season and I think you are getting that from Mikel Arteta.

"I think they have a really young, exciting team. Arteta has had his battles. There were people calling for him to lose his job and we were questioning whether he had the right character and personality to be a manager or whether he was going to be a really good number two.

"I really like where Arsenal are as a football club and we are seeing progress and for me they are probably the favourites to get into the top four. That is massive for them.

"They have been without Champions League football for a long time. When players have to choose a club to go to, Arsenal’s pulling power is suddenly magnified if they’re in the Champions League.

"All of the teams going for fourth are flawed. Whether it’s West Ham, Manchester United, Tottenham or Arsenal. But for me now, I think Arsenal are the best of that bunch and I would expect them to go on to get fourth. That will be a really good job by Mikel Arteta if they can do that."

