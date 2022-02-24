Arsenal v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes one change from the side that started their 2-1 win over Brentford last Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli returns from suspension to take the place of Emile Smith Rowe who is ill.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.