Wolves 2-3 Leeds: Marsch reaction

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch praised his "incredible group" after they moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone by coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at 10-man Wolves.

Luke Ayling's stoppage-time winner capped a dramatic turnaround after Raul Jimenez was sent off for Wolves early in the second half at Molineux.

"We have an incredible group of young men in this team. I have been impressed from day one with quality at this club and I am certainly very proud of what we have achieved so far," said Marsch after back-to-back wins.

"There is still a lot of work to do, we are happy in the moment but know the job is not done.

"The red card obviously helped a lot, but we still had to stick together and push.

"It's been an intense year for the group. I am new in this so for me it is about helping them understand how deal with what has gone and then how to look forward and to get even better."