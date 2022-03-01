Moyes on trophy aspirations, squad depth and Southampton
West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's FA Cup fifth-round match against Southampton.
Here are the key lines:
On team news, Moyes said: "We've got many players fit and available and hopefully we'll be fine."
When asked about the club's aspirations, he replied: "Every manager wants to win a trophy. We're no different."
However, he added that that is not his sole focus as he "looks more at how we're going to continue to try and build the club and keep getting closer to winning trophies".
With the Hammers still in three competitions, Moyes is confident in his squad depth: "The squad I've had at the moment has done a brilliant job in the last two years and I have no reason to think they wouldn't do a brilliant job in the final months of the season."
But Moyes did admit that he was "very serious about bringing players in" during the January transfer window.
He is aware of the threat posed by Southampton, whose form has "recently been very good".