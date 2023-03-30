Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble

Two players sprung to mind when I was asked this question and both are players who haven’t featured very heavily this season - Aymeric Laporte and Kalvin Phillips.

I will focus on Laporte for now because if it was up to me he wouldn’t be anywhere near a list like this, such is the level I rate him at. However, he seems to have been bypassed in the pecking order by not only John Stones and Ruben Dias but also Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

I believe Laporte is a class above a couple of the names there, but there have been murmurs that he may be willing to leave the club in the summer due to the lack of playing time. I really do hope this doesn’t come to fruition as I think his range of passing and awareness on the pitch are unrivalled at times, but can also understand a player of Laporte’s ability not being happy with so little meaningful minutes throughout this season.

