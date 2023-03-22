Tottenham players have been in contact with former manager Mauricio Pochettino about a potential return to the club. (Sky Sports, external)

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp says he would "love" to work with Ryan Mason if the first-team coach takes charge on an interim basis. (Talksport, external)

Finally, Spurs are unlikely to exercise the option to sign on-loan France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, permanently from Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish, external)

