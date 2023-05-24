Livingston 1-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Is the race for seventh a thing? Well, it had to be here because there was nothing else to play for and that was evident.

Two teams who probably, at different times of the season, would have fancied their chances at a bite in the top six. Alas, the battle for the best of the bottom half is all they can compete for.

There was another battle, though. The battle of striking partnerships. Both on show impressed, with the individuals involved complimenting each other.

Motherwell will be disappointed they didn't exploit a 10-man Livingston and really express themselves, while the resolute application of his side in the second-half will please David Martindale.

Outside the top two, James Furlong impressed down the left flank, particularly in the first half.

Bevis Mugabi was solid enough on his return too, replacing the injured Calum Butcher. Always a fan favourite.