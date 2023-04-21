We asked you if Celtic should cash in on Israel winger Liel Abada this summer amid reported interest from high-profile European clubs.

Here's what you said:

Martyn: If he wants to go then get cash for him and reinvest. Abada hasn’t done it in Europe, I know he’s still young but stick a sell-on clause in the deal and we could cash in later if he hits the heights.

David: Hang on to him for another year, he has more to offer Celtic and another year of his performances will only increase his value.

James: Abada has fantastic potential and has contributed important goals in his time at Celtic. Despite this though, he still has inconsistent spells and isn't a guaranteed starter, so, a decent offer that reflects his future potential should be seriously considered.

Elaine: No. He has still got a lot to play for. Celtic can keep him for another year.

Iain: If Abada genuinely wants to play at Celtic Park, Ange Postecoglou should put his arms around him and give him the biggest cuddle, because l think he is a fabulous player. If not then sell him to the highest bidder and move on.

Ken: Ange appears to have a very rigid M.O. in these circumstances. If a player is unhappy with the contract terms on offer they are allowed to leave and a replacement is brought in. This has generally been arranged swiftly and effectively thus far during his managerial tenure and in this case I imagine the established process will prevail.

Wandale: No. Abada is a big player in the team and Celtic would fall down a bit without him.

Paul: Personally not worried if Abada goes. Ange will recruit well to make sure the team are stronger. In Ange we trust.

Mark: Yes. I wouldn't be surprised if Ange already has replacements lined up. Celtics recruitment has been pretty much perfect. The seamless integration of Johnstone/Oh for Juranovic/Giakoumakis makes me confident that we'll also be able to bring in a ready-made replacement for Abada. Celtic under Ange are a well-oiled machine.

Tam: Abada is an outstanding young player, he needs more games to improve further and develop as a regular first-team starter. Maybe Celtic should consider loaning him out for half a season to one of those teams that are interested. He would most definitely return as a better player or increase his transfer value. Celtic and Abada would benefit either way.

Chris: I would love to keep him but it can't be good for his confidence that a left-winger is played ahead of him and I can understand why he'd want to move.

James: Sell him on for big bucks and keep going with the current recruitment process, buy small and sell big. No more Premier League has-beens or Championship players. We should scour the globe for talent and make progress with the youth team. We should copy the Benfica system, within our limits.

Andy: Keep Abada for another year, he will just get better under Ange and we will still get good money for him.

Denis: Unfortunately for Abada he’s being whispered in his ear by his agent. He’s a great player with great potential that requires development. If he goes then put on the 30% sell-on fee.

Damo: Celtic should absolutely not sell Abada at the moment. He is probably the best winger they have had since at least the 1980s. Like Kyogo he is head and shoulders above the rest of the players. Keep him and get him on the pitch!