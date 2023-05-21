Hibernian 1-3 Rangers: What the manager said

Rangers manager Michael Beale tells Sportsound: "People won't know, but the preparation was horrific. We lost Morelos and Kamara yesterday in training, Rabbi Matondo in the warm up, Scott Wright overnight. The mentality of the starting team was fantastic.

"That was a big, important game for Hibs, but we looked comfortable throughout. We were the dominant team, we might have scored more. I was pleased for Tav and Hagi scoring - and Todd keeping his run going.

"I thought the game was about John Souttar, he was outstanding today. He led from the back, a young back four.

"Our form in the league, away from home, since I came back, I've been delighted with."

"We don't think there's anything majorly wrong [with Raskin]. Hopefully he's just caught a nerve and it'll settle down overnight.

"There'll be one or two players, whether they start or come on, will get a chance to say farewell to the fans [against Hearts].

"We'll make a statement on Tuesday on that, so the fans are aware. Some people in our squad have been unbelievable for Rangers since 2018 and it's right they get the send-off they deserve.

"We can't announce anything, the window isn't open yet. When it opens, we'll be ready to announce one or two things. One might be announced on Wednesday at Ibrox."