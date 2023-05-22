Naismith aiming to 'cause Rangers problems' at Ibrox

Interim manager Steven Naismith has admitted he didn't realise the "demand" of Hearts until he signed a player, noting it is one of the greatest in the league.

Naismith, who previously played for Kilmarnock and Rangers in the Scottish top-flight before joining the Gorgie club late on in his career, said it is a pressure he has enjoyed throughout his career.

“We have our own demands here at Hearts," the 36-year-old said. "Short-term that is to compete and finish as high up the table as we can, so we are definitely going there to cause as many problems as we can.

“I didn’t realise the demand at Hearts until I came to play at the club. There is a much greater demand here than a lot of other clubs in Scotland.

"That is part of when you’re recruiting players and you have to deal with that expectation that you are expected to be challenging for European places and silverware.

“I enjoy that. I’ve been there for a lot of my career as a player and I am no different as a coach, or as a manager. I want to win."

Hearts are still in the hunt for securing European football but their hopes would be bolstered by a win on Wednesday at Naismith's old stomping ground of Ibrox.

“Every game is different. There are certain things we need to watch out for, but there are opportunities for us to go there and do what we want to do.

“That has been a part of what we have tried to change here. We don’t just try to survive in games, or see a game out, we want to cause teams as many problems as we can."