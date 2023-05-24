Former Premier League defender Steve Brown says it "wrong to label Arsenal bottlers" and that Mikel Arteta's side "exceeded" expectations this season.

The Gunners finished fifth last season after losing crucial games in the top-four run-in to Newcastle and Tottenham.

Some have drawn parallels with their struggles this season in maintaining their title lead over Manchester City.

Speaking on The Far Post Podcast, Brown said: "The phrase 'bottlers' is one used by people who haven’t been involved in sport. That is what that is.

"That is not bottling, they were under enormous pressure that squad and by far exceeded what we all expected of them early on in the season.

"Some people will use the phrase but when you lose two really key players, coupled with the fact Manchester City are just relentless, they just had the results go against them at the wrong team.

"Make nine changes to the team and you will see how strong Manchester City's bench is. It is just money which makes Manchester City so strong in strength and depth. Arsenal are making their way to that and on the way they are going to have these seasons when they come up short at the end.

"It is wrong to label them bottlers, if you give them five years to be as strong as Manchester City and they do this at the end then fair enough."

