Palace fall short in north London

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace were unable to continue where they left off last week, when their free-flowing attack combined for four goals as they repeatedly opened up West Ham.

The in-form Eagles could only manage two shots on target at Tottenham and struggled to create clear-cut chances as they failed to score for a league-high 16th game this season.

It was a moment - or two - of quality from Harry Kane which ultimately denied Roy Hodgson's side a point, the England captain starting the move and then heading in at the far post to end the visitors' resistance late in the first half.

But Hodgson will now see the final three matches - against Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest - as winnable fixtures as he looks to finish the season positively, before any potential discussions about how long he might want to stay can take place.