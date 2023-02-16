Kettlewell 'will 100%' want the Motherwell job

BBC pundit Steven Thompson has no doubts that Stuart Kettlewell wants the Motherwell job on a permanent basis, after the current interim boss guided 'Well to their first home win in nearly six months.

"I think in his own head there's no doubt," Thompson said on Sportsound. Tonight's been a massive marker put down. To have only been in charge for such a short period of time, to get their first win since August at Fir Park.

"He obviously wants to be a football manager, so 100% he'll want this job. If he was to get a result against Hearts on Sunday, then it would put him in a very strong position.

"It's certainly given him bargaining power to go to the board and say, 'look, here's what I've been able to do'.

"Sunday will be a bigger test, but they need to show the characteristics they showed tonight."