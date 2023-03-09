Frank on Spurs rumours, Toney latest and Brentford's unbeaten run

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Everton.

Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:

  • After being rumoured as a potential successor to Antonio Conte at Tottenham, Frank said: "Firstly Spurs have a manager who I admire and have studied for a long time. Plus I am very happy where I am."

  • After Ivan Toney accepted breaking betting rules, Frank said: "We just need to wait until the process is complete."

  • Keane Lewis-Potter could be out for up to two months with a knee injury which is "unlucky as he was making good progress".

  • On the Bees' 12-match unbeaten run, he said: "We don’t talk about it during the week, just focus on preparing for the next game."

  • He said the upcoming international break is a positive thing because "I can get a breather and players can get a breather".

