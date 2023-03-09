Spurs are at a "crossroads", have "taken a backwards step this season" and are in "a stand-off".

That's the view of the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily team after watching Antonio Conte's side limp to a goalless draw against Milan in the Champions League, a result insufficient to overturn their one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Added to a disappointing exit from the FA Cup last week and with Conte out of contract in the summer, the panel believe a decision needs to be made.

"Supporters have had their fill," said BBC Radio 5 Live's senior football reporter Ian Dennis. "Everything has now come to a head and they are at a crossroads. They have to plan for the future.

"They need to address which direction they want to go. If the manager is not going to be here then they need to make a decision."

Ex-Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton agreed, saying: "There needs to be clarity moving forward. There are a lot of unhappy Spurs fans and they have gone out of the Champions League with a whimper.

"They have taken a backwards step this season - is just competing for the top four enough?"

Former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown remembered a scenario when Jacques Santini was manager at the club but it was not going well.

"It became a farce as he clearly did not want to be there," said Brown. "It becomes so difficult. The manager won't be prepared to leave and Levy will wait till the summer. It'll be a stand-off."

