David Martindale certainly made his voice heard at Almondvale on Saturday, and he's been talking about the quality of his squad after his side's stellar win over Killie.

"How we got the goals was pleasing," he said. "We set them up in training. We made some changes from the midweek and I think that really helped us with our intensity. I think Del [Derek McInnes] didn't have the luxury of making those changes.

"I'm not going to say we blew them away in the first half, but we scored three goals in 20 minutes. It probably could have been a wee bit more if I'm honest. I thought we were electric in the first half.

"Stephen Kelly and wee Bruce's [Anderson's] finishes were great. Get the ball in the box, there's a good chance Bruce's going to get on the end of it. That's why he's at the club.

"Joel Nouble was unplayable at times in the first half. I planned on taking him off on 60 minutes, but Killie getting that goal prolonged his substitution.

"I had Jason Holt, Andrew Shinnie and Stephane Omeonga on the bench. If I started the game with those three, I'd be delighted. I've got six, in my opinion, outstanding midfielders.

"I think having that competition behind them pushes the boys. It's a great group of players."