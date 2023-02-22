Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s 1-0 victory over Leeds United provided not just three valuable points in the battle to avoid relegation, but also another glimpse of the pathway towards Premier League safety.

Two wins from three matches is a good start under any circumstances for Sean Dyche. It's even more impressive considering the team had won only one of their previous 14 matches.

The platform for both successes was built on the pillars of endeavour, energy, determination and organisation. Those 'honest to goodness' qualities are key components for the most successful football teams.

The players are running harder, faster and covering more ground. They’re winning more challenges and, slowly but surely, becoming a more resilient proposition.

There are tougher tests to come and their many shortcomings were again exposed in the recent Merseyside derby, but even on a night that had very few positives, there were still some signs of promise.

Even though Liverpool were much the better side, most of the chances they created were after Everton lost possession through unforced errors.

Any defensive structure will only be as good as the players employed to use it, but Everton’s backline is being given valuable support from midfield and in particular from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana.

Dyche knows that the lack of goals is still a cause for concern. Yet, even without a recognised centre-forward against Leeds, they created some really makeable chances.

James Tarkowski and Seamus Coleman have come up with the recent Goodison match-winners. If another unlikely name can get themselves on the scoresheet against Aston Villa, it may help to offer more hope for Everton in their quest for salvation.

It won’t be for the faint-hearted on Saturday. Dyche and Ian Woan appear to be thriving under the intense pressure of the situation. The fact they’ve been able to get such an improvement in such a short space of time underlines not just their ability as a managerial team, but their total belief in their methods.

There’s still a long way to go if Everton are to survive, but all of a sudden they look like a team again.