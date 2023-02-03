Hammell on harsh words, more signings & Aberdeen
- Published
Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland at Fir Park
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell met the media this morning to go over Wednesday's defeat to St Johnstone with Aberdeen now on the horizon.
Here's the best of his broadcast press conference...
Harsh words were exchanged after Wednesday's game, with senior players coming to speak individually to give their backing.
Feel he still has the support of the club but knows results recently haven't been good enough.
Work is being done to still bring in potentially two new players.
Riku Danzaki didn't get service on Wednesday on his debut, insisting "he will be a great player for this club".
Shane Blaney will miss the weekend after going off midweek.