Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

I asked Ten Hag three questions about Mason Greenwood, including whether he has ever spoken to the striker, who is now the subject of an internal investigation after all charges against him were dropped. Each time, Ten Hag said he could add nothing to Thursday's United statement.

I also asked if it had any impact on the Palace game, to which he replied: "We have always to focus on the game, no matter what."

Ten Hag confirmed new signing Marcel Sabitzer was available to face Palace: "He is a really smart player. He knows the job so he could do it."

On Marcus Rashford's Premier League Player of the Month award: "When the team is winning, individuals will get their rewards."

On Raphael Varane's international retirement: "Rapha is experienced, he is at an age where he makes his own decisions about that."

