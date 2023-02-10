Hamilton Academical 0-2 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was happy to progress through a "tricky" tie, but he wasn't pleased with a "poor" second-half performance from his side.

"First half we were in control," he told BBC Scotland. "But second half we were poor to be honest with you and gave up a few chances.

"But the most important thing is we're in the hat on Monday. We've been in finals in the last couple of years and lost on penalties and in extra-time, just not been able to take the next step.

"Hopefully this year with the experience we've gained we can take the final step."