Game of the weekend: Celtic v Aberdeen

Celtic go looking for a 15th successive home victory in the league when Aberdeen come calling.

The leaders have won eight successive games in all competitions since a 2 January draw at Ibrox, scoring 27 and letting in two.

They lost top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi to an early shoulder injury last weekend yet went on to bang in five against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

There's also fierce competition in midfield as Reo Hatate, Aaron Mooy, Matt O'Riley and David Turnbull vie for minutes alongside captain Callum McGregor.

A comfortable three points against Motherwell stopped the bleeding for Aberdeen after a torrid spell, but away form has been a problem for a long time now.

On top of the ignominious shock at Darvel, they have lost their last six on the road in the Premiership, conceding 22. They last lost seven in a row on their travels in October 1999 - and the seventh match in that sequence was a 7-0 defeat at Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou has won five from five against Aberdeen since taking over at Celtic, although four of those have been by a one-goal margin.

This will be the third different opponent the Australian has faced in the opposition dugout and Barry Robson's pitch to get the job permanently would receive an almighty boost if he can somehow find a way to stop the champions' juggernaut.

