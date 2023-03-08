'It will be a great thing' - Kyogo aims for 30-goal target

Kyogo Furuhashi has set himself a 30-goal target for the season as Celtic chase a domestic treble.

The Japan striker is already on 24, having netted a match-winning double in the Viaplay Cup final triumph over Rangers, and tops the Premiership scoring charts with 19.

“My team-mates are passing to me a lot and that's helping me,” Kyogo, who aims to add to his tally against Hearts on Wednesday night, told Celtic TV.

“The staff, coaches and the fans are supporting me a lot too, so I'm very happy for this and I would like to develop more.

“Because I'm a striker my role is to get the goals. I don't want to talk about the future a lot, but I think I need to focus on the games one by one and at the end, if I can achieve 30 goals, it's going to be a great thing."

Kyogo rates last month's Hampden success a career highlight after he proved to be Celtic's League Cup match-winner for the second successive season.

"Looking back at the final, every game is memorable but it is top five in my career," he added.

"I'm happy to look back at the moments to see the fans, team-mates and staff smiling. That's why I work every day to try to win games and trophies."