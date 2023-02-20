We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

Birju: Big win in the context of the top four. I don't think we'll win the title, but to be included in the conversation is credit to how Erik ten Hag has transformed United. United need to do everything they can to keep Marcus Rashford and David de Gea!

Alan: I don't want to knock a very good manager in Ten Hag, but a great manager is one who can influence the game as soon as needed and not wait until half-time to change things. It was a very good second half, but we can't keep relying on Rashford every game. We need another great striker who can complement him and take some pressure off.

Al: I was one of the fans frustrated with Rashford over the past 18 months or so. I can't believe what I'm seeing this season. Marcus - I'm sorry for doubting you. And a message to Ten Hag: you're a genius.

Nigel: United weathered the storm - De Gea was outstanding - rode their luck, and then clinically finished them off. Ten Hag is doing a sensational job. Bring on Barcelona and the EFL Cup final!

Leicester fans

Michael: We outplayed them in the first half but were denied by two world-class saves from De Gea. Marcel Sabitzer should have been sent off for that tackle on Wout Faes. It was a stomp to the knee! Shocking refereeing.

Mahendra: The game was about the two keepers. United's made two excellent saves to keep them in the game, but City's was poor on both the goals conceded. Also, the referee was poor. How did he not send off the United midfielder for the high tackle, which was a leg-breaking challenge?

Paul: City played OK but were let down by VAR not intervening for the foul on Faes, which should have been a red card. And also, there were no lines on the pitch for Rashford's goal when VAR was shown on TV.

Gary: Not the result I thought we'd get. United are capable of scoring most games, but I felt Leicester let it slip. First half, we were on it between the lines and threatening. Second half, another team emerged and, coupled with diabolical refereeing, we succumbed.