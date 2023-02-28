S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Our defeat on the road felt like the most agonising one yet, not least for the soulless stadium it unfolded in.

Everything came undone within a matter of minutes as we conceded a cluster of goals and, ultimately, drowned. With a West Ham side desperate to prove themselves and leap out of the pits and largely riding our luck for the first half, their win was deserved.

Lifting our opposition out of their stagnant run at the bottom has starkly contrasting effects for both teams; as they celebrate their new restoration, we appear to be mourning ours. That needn’t be the case, as it appears more of a calamity on the surface than it really is.

With our league position unaffected, we remain 13th. Seven clubs are, on the face of it, worse off than us. A loss to West Ham was unexpected, but so was a draw with Manchester City. Our points will stack up, and our home form will ride us through.

With Everton’s turning point appearing somewhat short lived, we are in a more favourable position to triumph this weekend.