Ross County 1-1 Hibernian: Analysis

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

County have not won from behind this season, and that showed. The desire to push for an equaliser was evident, but there was not an intent to bag a winner.

It's a lack of clinical edge that has plagued County all season, was a factor again tonight. The start was bright, but nothing to show.

However, Simon Murray is an impressive pick-up and could prove pivotal in County's survival battle if he can carry on his fine Queen's Park form.

Yan Dhanda and Eamonn Brophy will need to share the burden, too, as well as a few others.