Chelsea's opportunity to 'play a decisive role' in top four

Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

The gallows humour emanating from the away end at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon as chants of, “We are staying up!” filled the air summed up what a surreal season it’s been for Chelsea.

Passing that magic 40-point mark and picking up their first victory in 10 games finally gave Blues fans something to smile about after a torrid few months.

So - now that Premier League safety is secured - could having a say in the race for the title and top four be motivation for Frank Lampard’s side to finish this campaign on a high?

With Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle all to come before they slam the door shut on 2022-23, it feels like they have got a potentially decisive role to play in how the table shapes up.

Admittedly, there’s not much evidence to suggest that they’ll be able to spring a surprise.

Against Pep Guardiola’s side this season in the three league and cup meetings so far they have conceded seven goals and scored none in a hat-trick of comprehensive defeats.

The last five Premier League encounters between Chelsea and Manchester United have finished in draws - while the 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park in November felt like the start of the deepening crisis. It marked a third consecutive loss (excluding penalty shootout defeats) for the first time since 2002.

I don’t think anyone could have truly predicted just how much worse it would get…

Having said all that, the signs of life at Vitality Stadium and surely a desire for the players to either make their mark, put themselves in the shop window or fight to have a place in the squad come next season will prove motivation enough to give everything in their four remaining games?

With rumours intensifying that Mauricio Pochettino will become the new permanent manager, it feels like a big opportunity to go take some much-needed positivity into a pivotal summer.