Kilmarnock 0-1 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Kilmarnock can pick out positives from this game. They played some nice stuff at times, but their finishing is simply not good enough, as their status as the division's lowest scorers attests.

And, with two games left, picking out positives is not what they need. They need results. Their match with Dundee United on Wednesday is now critical, and they will be without David Watson in midfield, who has been brilliant.

His red card showed his inexperience, but it will be tough without his energy in midfield and given they have won one league away game all season. It's a tough learning curve for the 18-year-old.