Beale on transfer activity, players with 'pedigree', & squandered points
- Published
Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers' final game of the season away to St Mirren.
Here are the key lines from the Ibrox boss:
Having secured Kieran Dowell on a pre-contract this week, Beale says a couple of other transfer bits are “there and sorted”.
He is looking to add forward players with “pedigree” to make Rangers more potent because they have been wasteful in front of goal, as witnessed on Wednesday night.
Beale is doing more work than he'd like to in a summer. He's been away meeting players, wants them in for the start of pre-season, but may have to be patient on one or two.
Rangers could have three or four more points than their tally since he came in, with Beale mentioning Aberdeen away and Hearts on Wednesday.
Antonio Colak and Bailey Rice come into the squad for Saturday as Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos drop out, meaning the Colombian has played his last game for the club.