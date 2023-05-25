'Only 48 hours before, they drank all the alcohol in Manchester!'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport after being praised for their part in a very entertaining 1-1 draw at Brighton: "Thank you so much - I think it is the biggest compliment for Brighton and ourselves.
"Both teams wanted to play with and without the ball. Both showed aggression, outstanding goals, especially [Julio] Enciso.
"It was a good game. Congratulations to Brighton for officially being in the Europa League. They deserved it 100% for the way they play.
"Today they [Manchester City players] showed why they are the champions. Only 48 hours before they drank all the alcohol in Manchester.
"We come here and we were relaxed. We were humble and run a lot. That is why we are the champions for many years, these players showed something special."
On Erling Haaland's disallowed goal for shirt pulling: "If it is a fault, there is 25 faults to every defender when they make a long ball. If it is a fault, every time it is fault. Come on. It is ridiculous. The goal disallowed is ridiculous but it doesn't matter."
On John Stones and Phil Foden going off: "John Stones was tired. He's not injured but a little risk. Foden had a knock in the first half. For caution we made the change."
Did you know?
Erling Haaland’s assist was his 44th Premier League goal involvement in 2022-23 (36 goals, eight assists) – a joint record in a 38-game Premier League season, along with Thierry Henry in 2002-03 (24 goals, 20 assists).
This was the first time that Manchester City have failed to win a Premier League match when Phil Foden scored the opening goal of the match, having done so in their previous nine such games.
Foden has scored six league goals against Brighton, twice as many as he’s managed against any other side in the Premier League.