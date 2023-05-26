Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News, external

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United's biggest problem this season has been scoring goals. It goes without saying that we wouldn't be in the position we are now if it wasn't for Rashford. Some questioned whether he had a future at the club last season, but those doubts have vanished with the Wythenshawe lad on 29 goals for the campaign.

Casemiro

Manchester United have been crying out for a top quality defensive midfielder for years. The Brazilian hasn't just provided the team with security in that area, but he possesses the ability to unlock teams from deep positions and has scored a number of important goals. A midfield general.

Lisandro Martinez

Martinez quickly became a fans' favourite at Manchester United. As the season went on, the Argentine made a mockery of everyone who said he was too small to make it as a centre-back in the Premier League. Licha won over fans with his aggression and his incredible range of passing.

Luke Shaw

Shaw's solid performances throughout the season make him a contender for best left-back in the Premier League. And when he was called upon at centre-back, the England international showed why he is one of Erik ten Hag's most trusted lieutenants. His most consistent season yet.

Pick your 2022-23 Man Utd player of the season from our fan choices here