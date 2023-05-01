Gary O'Neil has played down talk of being named manager of the season after he all but secured Bournemouth's place in the Premier League.

The Cherries dominated Leeds in their 4-1 victory at the weekend and that win has taken them to 39 points in the league - level with Chelsea.

After securing 15 points in April, there has been talk among some pundits that the Bournemouth head coach should be a candidate for manager of the season.

"I'm not interested but people will make decisions," said O'Neil in response.

"If Mohamed Salah had scored his penalty [in the 1-0 win over Liverpool] and a few other things had gone another way, people would have been calling me the worst manager in the league and nowhere near ready for what was a big job.

"Fine margins and proud of the work the group have done. Proud I have managed to play a part with them and really looking forward to the next four to see how many points we can put on the board.

The 39-year-old was appointed caretaker head coach in August following the sacking of Scott Parker and was given the role on a permanent basis until the end of the season in November.

"I'm just really proud of a group I've worked with for quite a while now in different positions," added O'Neil.

"To have had as many questions asked of them as they have, to have been written off by so many people and to get to 39 points with four games still to play is an incredible effort.

"I'm very proud of everyone. Whether you have played one game, 34 games or been in the treatment room, physios, everyone has played a part. It's been a big effort to get to this point."