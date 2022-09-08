Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Pick of the stats

‎‎‏‏Manchester United have never conceded in four previous meetings with Real Sociedad, facing no side more often in their history without conceding a goal

  • Real Sociedad have never won against English opponents in Europe, scoring only once across six matches. Nonetheless, they did avoid defeat in their last match against English opponents – a 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2021.

  • The Red Devils are currently unbeaten across their last 18 home matches in the Europa League (W14 D4), starting with victory against FC Midtjylland in February 2016 – this run follows on from losing both of their first two home matches in the competition in 2012.

  • Real Sociedad’s David Silva has three goals and two assists in eight appearances at Old Trafford, all coming in the Premier League with Manchester City between 2011 and 2019.

  • Erik ten Tag has lost eight of his 20 home matches in major European competitions as a manager (40%), compared to only two of his 20 away matches (10%).