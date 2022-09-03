Line-ups at McDiarmid Park

New forward signings Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark go straight into the St Johnstone squad, with former Aberdeen man on the bench and the arrival from Dundee United starting.

James Brown and Daniel Phillips drop to the bench as they are replaced with Clark and on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery.

St Mirren's Stephen Robinson names an unchanged side after the 1-0 win over Hibernian last time out - their third win in a row.

Left-back Scott Tanser returns to the St Mirren squad following injury and starts on the bench.

Follow live text updates of all Saturday's Scottish Premiership action.